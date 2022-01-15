Shopping Price Reaches $17.21 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Shopping has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $165,424.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $17.21 or 0.00039930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.46 or 0.07709329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,890.80 or 0.99522459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008301 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,194 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

