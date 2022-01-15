Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Journey Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of JRNGF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 120,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

