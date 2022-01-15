Gnosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.20 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $396.13 or 0.00919108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $738.79 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.