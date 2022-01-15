Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $2.17 billion and $29.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.04 or 0.07719519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.13 or 0.99366641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,160,998,324 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

