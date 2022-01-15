Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HPGLY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.22. 429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.