H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 367.3% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 38,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,218. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.