Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PASTF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €33.00 ($37.50) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

