EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EveryCoin has a market cap of $232,675.83 and $21,571.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EveryCoin

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

