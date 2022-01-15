Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Hits Market Cap of $124,984.09

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $124,984.09 and $440.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,570,990 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

