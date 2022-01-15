smARTOFGIVING Market Cap Hits $15.03 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and $66,229.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00076254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.35 or 0.07712049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.96 or 0.99464044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

