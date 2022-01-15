Multiplier Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $22,763.18 and $1,104.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00076254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.35 or 0.07712049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.96 or 0.99464044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

