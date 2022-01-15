China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CSUAY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,577. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.