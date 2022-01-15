Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Rises By 200.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. Clicks Group has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $43.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.3302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

