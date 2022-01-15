FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCCC stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. FCCC has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get FCCC alerts:

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.