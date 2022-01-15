FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FCCC stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. FCCC has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
FCCC Company Profile
