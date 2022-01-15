Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

