Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,114. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.54.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

