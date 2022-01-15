Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce sales of $779.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $765.47 million and the highest is $792.00 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 999,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 288.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

