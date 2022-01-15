Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $557.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.00 million and the lowest is $529.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:SCL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.69. 61,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

