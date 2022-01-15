TitanSwap Price Hits $2.24 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005193 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $119.51 million and $79,124.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

