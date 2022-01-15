Particl (PART) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00004395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $22.43 million and approximately $2,949.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00826294 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00027033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,841,976 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

