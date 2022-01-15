Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTK shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.94. 1,338,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.