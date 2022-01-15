Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Grows By 263.0%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 263.0% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Alpha Family Trust grew its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEAP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,832. Ribbit LEAP has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

