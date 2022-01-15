Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 656,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,041. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.