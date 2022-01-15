Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $407.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.91 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $343.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. 987,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,508. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $19,799,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 452,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

