Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.88 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,242. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

