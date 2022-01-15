Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $150.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.18 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $592.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $687.82 million, with estimates ranging from $678.77 million to $701.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,156 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

