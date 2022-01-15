CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $811,459.85

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $811,459.85 and $1,267.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 46.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00215934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.52 or 0.00463062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00078417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

