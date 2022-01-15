Short Interest in Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Decreases By 77.6%

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 33,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,734. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42.

