Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Decreases By 79.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MFL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 95,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,618. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.