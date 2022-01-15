Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Decreases By 79.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MFL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 95,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,618. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
