Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 76.8% in December

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 345,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,878. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

