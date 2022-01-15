Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 76.8% in December

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EDD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 345,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,878. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
