Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,871. Mason Industrial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

