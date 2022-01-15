Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce sales of $364.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.30 million and the highest is $376.52 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

DORM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. 60,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,559. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $3,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.