$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.