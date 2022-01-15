Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Drops By 72.0%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

