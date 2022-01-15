Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declines By 75.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GASNY shares. Barclays cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

GASNY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.06%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

