Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in December

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 1,501,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 395.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JFHHF stock remained flat at $$3.41 during trading on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

