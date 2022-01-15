Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report sales of $20.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.92 million and the lowest is $19.65 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 151,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.81. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.