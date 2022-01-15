Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $70.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 493,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

