Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 322,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.73. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

