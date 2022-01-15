Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 322,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.73. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.