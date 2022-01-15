Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,602. Dalrada has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 17.39%.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

