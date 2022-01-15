Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 8,357,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,885. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 65.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 249,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

