Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $45.58

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.42.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.