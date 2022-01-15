Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Grows By 370.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 2,675,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
