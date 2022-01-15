Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Grows By 370.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 2,675,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

