Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 330.0% in December

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSMMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 3,268.00 to 2,897.00 in a research note on Friday. Investec started coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,128.00.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.