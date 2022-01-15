Zacks: Analysts Expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

LGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,582,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 81,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,380. The company has a market capitalization of $668.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

