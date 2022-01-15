CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $79,412.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

