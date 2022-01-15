Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $12.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCXLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt raised Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

