Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 967,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

