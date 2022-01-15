AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMPX stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 86,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,999. AEA-Bridges Impact has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

