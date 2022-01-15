Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 3,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

